Quesadillas in Clinton Township

Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too
34010 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Twp
|Our Famous Greek Quesadilla (Vegetarian)
|$10.95
Sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, black olives, dill, Swiss, and feta cheese stuffed in a grilled tortilla wrapped. Given with tzatziki sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and green peppers, stuffed with cheddar cheese. Given with homemade salsa and sour cream. Add bacon 2.99 (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp
26 S Groesbeck Hwy, Clinton Township
|Quesadilla Order Express
|$7.70
Three quesadillas with your choice of protein inside a folded grilled flour tortilla.
|Quesadilla A La Carte
|$3.30
Melted cheese inside a folded grilled flour tortilla. Add your choice of protein, optional.
|Quesadilla Dinner Express
|$10.70
Three quesadillas in flour tortilla with your choice of protein. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.