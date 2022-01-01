Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Clinton Township

Clinton Township restaurants
Clinton Township restaurants that serve quesadillas

Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too image

 

Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too

34010 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Our Famous Greek Quesadilla (Vegetarian)$10.95
Sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, black olives, dill, Swiss, and feta cheese stuffed in a grilled tortilla wrapped. Given with tzatziki sauce. (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Marinated grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and green peppers, stuffed with cheddar cheese. Given with homemade salsa and sour cream. Add bacon 2.99 (Make it a Combo for only 3.99)
More about Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too
Item pic

 

Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp

26 S Groesbeck Hwy, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Order Express$7.70
Three quesadillas with your choice of protein inside a folded grilled flour tortilla.
Quesadilla A La Carte$3.30
Melted cheese inside a folded grilled flour tortilla. Add your choice of protein, optional.
Quesadilla Dinner Express$10.70
Three quesadillas in flour tortilla with your choice of protein. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp

