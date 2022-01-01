Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Custard in
Clive
/
Clive
/
Custard
Clive restaurants that serve custard
SUSHI
Cool Basil
1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive
Avg 4.5
(2548 reviews)
Thai Custard w/Sweet Sticky Rice
$6.00
More about Cool Basil
5 Borough Bagels
13435 University Ave, Ste 300, Clive
No reviews yet
French Vanilla Custard
French vanilla, whipped cream, caramel drizzle
More about 5 Borough Bagels
