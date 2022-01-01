Honey chicken in Clive
Clive restaurants that serve honey chicken
The Other Place
12401 University Ave, Clive
|Honey Mustard Chicken Sub
|$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders drenched in our famous honey mustard dressing then topped with Swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion.
SUSHI
Cool Basil
1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive
|Kids Honey Chicken
|$6.50
Crispy chicken tossed in honey sauce served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots
|L-Honey Chicken
|$8.95
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, carrot and white rice.
|Honey Chicken
|$10.95
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot