Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Clive

Go
Clive restaurants
Toast

Clive restaurants that serve honey chicken

The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

12401 University Ave, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Chicken Sub$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders drenched in our famous honey mustard dressing then topped with Swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion.
More about The Other Place
Cool Basil image

SUSHI

Cool Basil

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Honey Chicken$6.50
Crispy chicken tossed in honey sauce served with jasmine rice, steamed broccoli and carrots
L-Honey Chicken$8.95
Crispy chicken tossed in a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, carrot and white rice.
Honey Chicken$10.95
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
More about Cool Basil

Browse other tasty dishes in Clive

Dumplings

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Pork Tenderloin

Tacos

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Clive to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston