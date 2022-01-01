Closter restaurants you'll love
Must-try Closter restaurants
More about el Taco Bar
el Taco Bar
244 Closter Dock Road, Closter
|Popular items
|Street corn
|$4.00
Grilled Corn served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder.
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.75
Slow cooked pork with pickled onions, fresh green salsa and fresh cilantro. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
|Taco Al Pastor
|$4.00
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
More about 129 Vervalen Street
129 Vervalen Street
129 Veralen Street, Closter
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about bb.q Chicken
bb.q Chicken
570 Piermont Rd # C10, Closter