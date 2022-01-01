Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Closter restaurants you'll love

Closter restaurants
  • Closter

Must-try Closter restaurants

el Taco Bar image

 

el Taco Bar

244 Closter Dock Road, Closter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street corn$4.00
Grilled Corn served with mayonnaise, cotija cheese and chili powder.
Taco Carnitas$3.75
Slow cooked pork with pickled onions, fresh green salsa and fresh cilantro. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
Taco Al Pastor$4.00
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onions, creamy green salsa and pineapple. All Tacos come with our handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh for every order.
More about el Taco Bar
129 Vervalen Street image

 

129 Vervalen Street

129 Veralen Street, Closter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 129 Vervalen Street
bb.q Chicken image

 

bb.q Chicken

570 Piermont Rd # C10, Closter

No reviews yet
More about bb.q Chicken
