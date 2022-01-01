Fried rice in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve fried rice
Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station
2416 Texas Ave S Suite A, College Station
|Paneer Fried Rice
|$13.99
Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and cottage cheese
|Chickpeas Fried Rice
|$11.99
Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and chickpeas
|Egg Fried Rice
|$12.99
Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg
Naked Fish Sushi + Grill
1808 Texas Ave S #200, College Station
|Fried Rice
|$8.00
Traditional fried rice served with egg, onion, and scallion
|Fried Rice - Chicken
|$9.00
Traditional fried rice served with egg, onion, scallion and chicken
|Fried Rice - Shrimp
|$10.00
Traditional fried rice served with egg, onion, scallion and shrimp