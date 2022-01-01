Spaghetti in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION
|FAMILY PACK: SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$48.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano. Served with choice of House salad or Caesar salad to fit portion. Along with bread sticks.
|KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$6.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with one meatball.
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$12.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and two homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano.
More about Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station
2305 LONGMIRE DR, COLLEGE STATTION
|REGULAR BAKED SPAGHETTI
|$10.99
Spicy Italian meatballs, ricotta, marinara, fresh spaghetti, onions, feta and mozzarella.