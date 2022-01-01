Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in College Station

College Station restaurants
College Station restaurants that serve spaghetti

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

1727 TEXAS AVE S, COLLEGE STATION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FAMILY PACK: SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$48.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano. Served with choice of House salad or Caesar salad to fit portion. Along with bread sticks.
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$6.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce, served with one meatball.
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$12.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and two homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with Parmigiano.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station

2305 LONGMIRE DR, COLLEGE STATTION

Avg 3.9 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
REGULAR BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spicy Italian meatballs, ricotta, marinara, fresh spaghetti, onions, feta and mozzarella.
More about Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station
Luigi's Patio Ristorante image

PIZZA

Luigi's Patio Ristorante

3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100, College Station

Avg 4.4 (2015 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti Marinara$4.95
Spaghetti Napoli with Meatballs$16.00
spaghetti with traditional tomato sauce
Spaghetti Napoli$14.00
More about Luigi's Patio Ristorante

