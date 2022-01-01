Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve club salad

Marzella's Pizza image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Marzella's Pizza

488 E Main St, Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Club$10.25
tuna salad, bacon, lettece, tomato, mayo
More about Marzella's Pizza
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

 

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Club$9.99
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club$8.99
Triple Decker, Served With Homemade Chicken Salad, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Pickles, And Chips On Your Choice Of Our Own Toasted White, Wheat, Or Rye Breads
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

