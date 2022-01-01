Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Strips$5.00
sourdough french toast strips served w/ maple-butter dip
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's French Toast Stix$7.29
Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
Challah French Toast$10.29
Topped with powdered sugar.
Stuffed Challah French Toast$14.69
Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Bun French Toast$11.99
Two big cinnamon buns sliced and dipped in our vanilla egg batter and grilled, topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
S'mores French Toast$10.99
Two pieces of thick-cut brioche French toast layered with crushed graham crackers, marshmallow creme and chocolate sauce, topped with marshmallows, chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
Classic French Toast$8.59
Three pieces of thick-sliced brioche French toast, topped with powdered sugar.
More about The Pop Shop

