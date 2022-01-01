Taco salad in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jose Jalapenos Authentic Mexican Restaurant

4103 W. Vawter School Rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, and beans. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or grilled steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, onions, and beans. Topped with lettuce, and pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.00
Tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, fresh greens, cheddar & jack cheese, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, sour cream & salsa.
