Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cookeville

Go
Cookeville restaurants
Toast

Cookeville restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Midtown Social

565 South Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Dinner$18.00
Cajon seasoning & served on a bed of wild rice & steamed broccoli
More about Midtown Social
Main pic

 

IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue

1227 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Grilled Salmon$23.00
Hand cut salmon grilled and served with Maitre d' butter compound, served over rice with fresh steamed broccoli.
More about IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Cookeville

Mac And Cheese

Fish Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Cookeville to explore

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Livingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston