Chili in Corona Del Mar

Zinc Cafe & Market image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Zinc Cafe & Market

3222 E Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soup Pint - Black Bean Chili$7.95
Black Bean Chili Cup$7.00
Black Bean Chili Bowl$9.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

3520 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.2 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Con Carne$19.95
More about El Cholo

