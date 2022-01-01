Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Corona Del Mar

Corona Del Mar restaurants
Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Rendez Vous image

 

Rendez Vous

3330 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Le Veggie Sandwich$11.99
More about Rendez Vous
Item pic

 

Gary's New York Deli - 3309 East Coast Highway

3309 East Coast Highway, Corona Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Special Sandwich$10.00
Served with Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, ONion & Sprouts. Recommended with Mustard or Mayo only
More about Gary's New York Deli - 3309 East Coast Highway

