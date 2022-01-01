Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie sandwiches in
Corona Del Mar
/
Corona Del Mar
/
Veggie Sandwiches
Corona Del Mar restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
Rendez Vous
3330 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar
No reviews yet
Le Veggie Sandwich
$11.99
More about Rendez Vous
Gary's New York Deli - 3309 East Coast Highway
3309 East Coast Highway, Corona Del Mar
No reviews yet
Veggie Special Sandwich
$10.00
Served with Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, ONion & Sprouts. Recommended with Mustard or Mayo only
More about Gary's New York Deli - 3309 East Coast Highway
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
Chili
Caesar Salad
Cappuccino
Tuna Salad
Grilled Chicken
Omelettes
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(925 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
