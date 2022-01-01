Quesadillas in Coronado
Coronado restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about SPIROS MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
FRENCH FRIES
SPIROS MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
1201 1st St, Coronado
|HH Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.95
More about Clayton's Mexican Take Out
FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Mexican Take Out
979 Orange Ave, Coronado
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Choice of Pollo Asado in a soft flour tortilla filled with melted cheese
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$9.99
Carne Asada in a soft flour tortilla with melted cheese
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.29
Pull apart the best quesadilla in town