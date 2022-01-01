Cake in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve cake
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Carrot Cake Bell
|$8.00
Decadent carrot cake with a fluffy cream cheese filling. This update to a childhood classic is then topped with a classic swirl and toasted & crushed walnut.
Block 15 Tap Room
3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis
|Carrot Cake Bell
|$8.00
