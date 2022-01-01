Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Corvallis

Go
Corvallis restaurants
Toast

Corvallis restaurants that serve cake

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Bell$8.00
Decadent carrot cake with a fluffy cream cheese filling. This update to a childhood classic is then topped with a classic swirl and toasted & crushed walnut.
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Block 15 Tap Room image

 

Block 15 Tap Room

3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake Bell$8.00
Decadent carrot cake with a fluffy cream cheese filling. This update to a childhood classic is then topped with a classic swirl and toasted & crushed walnut.
More about Block 15 Tap Room
Item pic

 

Bo & Vine Corvallis

110 NW 3rd St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
🎂 Birthday Cake Shake$6.00
tillamook vanilla ice blended with cupcake flavor, birthday sprinkles, and topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles!
More about Bo & Vine Corvallis

Browse other tasty dishes in Corvallis

Chili

Chips And Salsa

Quesadillas

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Turkey Burgers

Enchiladas

Map

More near Corvallis to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston