Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Covington
/
Covington
/
Grilled Chicken
Covington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
703 Madison Ave, Covington
No reviews yet
Kids Grilled Chicken
$8.00
More about Rich's Proper Food & Drink
Frida 602
602 Main St, Covington
Avg 4.4
(1239 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Taco
$5.00
Grilled chicken, verde crema, cobija & mango salsa
More about Frida 602
Browse other tasty dishes in Covington
Sliders
Pork Belly
Muffins
French Fries
Burritos
Kale Salad
Brisket
Chicken Tenders
More near Covington to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(542 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston