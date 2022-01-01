Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Rich's Proper Food & Drink image

 

Rich's Proper Food & Drink

703 Madison Ave, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.00
More about Rich's Proper Food & Drink
Frida 602 image

 

Frida 602

602 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.4 (1239 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, verde crema, cobija & mango salsa
More about Frida 602

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Sliders

Pork Belly

Muffins

French Fries

Burritos

Kale Salad

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Covington to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston