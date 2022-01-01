Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pork belly in
Covington
/
Covington
/
Pork Belly
Covington restaurants that serve pork belly
Mck's Chicks
11 W 7th St, Covington
No reviews yet
Pork Belly
$4.75
Pork Belly Sandwich
$12.99
More about Mck's Chicks
Y - Hangry Omar's
401 Greenup St, Covington
No reviews yet
Large Fry
$6.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
Small Fry
$4.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
West Coast Slider Two Pack
$7.50
Mustard Seared Angus Beef, 1001 Island, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
More about Y - Hangry Omar's
Browse other tasty dishes in Covington
Muffins
Pies
Cookies
Chili
Burritos
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Cake
More near Covington to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(119 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(542 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston