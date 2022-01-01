French fries in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve french fries
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
740 Monroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls
|Side French Fries
|$1.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butcher & Sprout
1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls
|Loaded French Fries
|$12.00
French fries, pancetta, cheddar cheese, green onions, and ranch.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls
|French Fries
|$2.50
Side of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.
|Basket French Fries
|$4.00
Basket of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.