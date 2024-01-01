Salmon in Cuyahoga Falls

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butcher & Sprout - Cuyahoga Falls

1846 Front St Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.5 (2979 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$24.00
With a citrus butter.
More about Butcher & Sprout - Cuyahoga Falls
Item pic

 

Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road

1203 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$14.25
Broiled salmon brushed with an orange citrus glaze, over romaine lettuce (when available) with carrots, cucumbers, a touch of diced tomatoes and assorted fruits... with grilled pita.
More about Rockne's Cuyahoga Falls - 1203 Bailey Road

