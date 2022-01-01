Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls restaurants
Cuyahoga Falls restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria

1909 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Cheesy Garlic Bread (2 pc)$5.00
2 pieces of our cheesy garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top, also topped with mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.
12" Twisted Cheesy Bread w Sweet Tomato$9.50
12" pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella/provolone cheese blend. Topped with italian seasoning & parmesan cheese. Comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.
12" Cheesy Bread w Sweet Tomato$9.00
4 bread sticks topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

EuroGyro

2773 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (1902 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Bread W/2 Marinara$7.99
More about EuroGyro

