Quesadillas in Cypress
Cypress restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Backyard Grill
15914 Telge Rd, Cypress
|CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA
|$9.99
Chicken fajita meat with melted shredded cheese folded inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and your choice of side item.
|KICKBALL QUESADILLAS
|$5.99
Cheese or chicken dillas with fries.
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
10615 Fry Rd., Cypress
|8" Veggie Quesadilla
|$12.59
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$6.90
|8" Chx Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.74
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS
|KID No.6 Quesadilla
|$5.55
Stuffed with beef fajita and served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.
|Lunch Quesadillas
|$8.95
Chicken Fajita or Beef Fajita or Spinach. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Spinach Quesadillas
|$10.75
Flour torillas stuffed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and white cheese. Served with sour cream and pico del gallo.
Frio Grill and The Barn
16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Beef Tip Quesadilla
|$13.95
Seared beef tips, Mexican cheese blend in a large flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, green chili rice and black beans
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress
26326 Northwest Freeway, Cypress
|Quesadilla
|$9.95
Burro & Bull
25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
Choice of Brisket, Fajita, Pulled Pork, Pork Steak or Turkey. Served with choice of Texas Toast, Flour Tortillas, or Corn Tortillas