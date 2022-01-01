Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Cypress

Go
Cypress restaurants
Toast

Cypress restaurants that serve quesadillas

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla image

 

The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA$9.99
Chicken fajita meat with melted shredded cheese folded inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and your choice of side item.
KICKBALL QUESADILLAS$5.99
Cheese or chicken dillas with fries.
More about The Backyard Grill
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Veggie Quesadilla$12.59
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$6.90
8" Chx Fajita Quesadilla$13.74
More about Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KID No.6 Quesadilla$5.55
Stuffed with beef fajita and served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.
Lunch Quesadillas$8.95
Chicken Fajita or Beef Fajita or Spinach. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Spinach Quesadillas$10.75
Flour torillas stuffed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and white cheese. Served with sour cream and pico del gallo.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Frio Grill and The Barn image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Tip Quesadilla$13.95
Seared beef tips, Mexican cheese blend in a large flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, green chili rice and black beans
More about Frio Grill and The Barn
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress image

 

Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress

26326 Northwest Freeway, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.95
More about Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.50
Choice of Brisket, Fajita, Pulled Pork, Pork Steak or Turkey. Served with choice of Texas Toast, Flour Tortillas, or Corn Tortillas
More about Burro & Bull
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Southwestern Quesadilla$15.00
All-natural chicken with tostada blend, guacamole, chipotle chili sauce.
Beef Southwestern Quesadillas$15.00
More about Local Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Cypress

Cheese Pizza

Carbonara

Cheese Fries

Chocolate Truffle Cake

Pepperoni Pizza

Custard

Waffles

Tiramisu

Map

More near Cypress to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston