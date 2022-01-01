Fried rice in
Uptown
/
Dallas
/
Uptown
/
Fried Rice
Uptown restaurants that serve fried rice
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
Avg 4.1
(1353 reviews)
Fried Rice
$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
More about Pho Crimson
Two Stx
1512 Commerce St., Dallas
No reviews yet
Fried Rice
More about Two Stx
Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown
Caesar Salad
More near Uptown to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Design District
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
South Dallas
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Victory Park
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(1 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Longview
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston