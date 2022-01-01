Burritos in Danvers
Danvers restaurants that serve burritos
Cafe Services
3 Trask Lane, Danvers
|Chipotle-Garlic Lime Steak or Chicken Burrito
|$6.50
w/Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Cheese, Salsa, Lettuce, Sour cream, Jalapeno Peppers & Guacamole
The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA
50 Independence Way, Danvers
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with vegan sausage, tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Meg's Burrito
|$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.