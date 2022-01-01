Quiche in Danvers
Danvers restaurants that serve quiche
More about Putnam Pantry
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Putnam Pantry
255 Newbury St, Danvers
|Quiche with Side
|$7.25
More about The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA
The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA
50 Independence Way, Danvers
|Hash Quiche
|$16.00
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.
|Hash Quiche
|$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.