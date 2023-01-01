Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Decatur

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Decatur restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Consumer pic

 

Kafenio Avondale

2700 E College Ave, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about Kafenio Avondale
Main pic

 

La Chiquiada

110 West Trinity Place, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
house made cinnamon roll, with a buttermilk glaze
More about La Chiquiada

Browse other tasty dishes in Decatur

Tomato Soup

Vada

Coleslaw

Cannolis

Curry

Brisket

Chicken Soup

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (28 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1346 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1293 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston