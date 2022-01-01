Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Delaware
/
Delaware
/
Pies
Delaware restaurants that serve pies
FRENCH FRIES
The Backstretch
14 S Sandusky St, Delaware
Avg 4.4
(328 reviews)
Berry Hand Pie
$5.00
Blackberries, Raspberries and Blueberries filling in flaky pie crust
More about The Backstretch
PIZZA • GRILL
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
6 Troy Road, Delaware
Avg 4.7
(5846 reviews)
Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
$7.45
More about Scoreboard Pub & Grill
