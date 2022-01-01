Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Denham Springs

Denham Springs restaurants
Denham Springs restaurants that serve burritos

Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs

123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Burrito Bowl$8.99
Picasso Burrito Bowl$9.99
Picasso Burrito Wrap$9.99
More about Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Illegal Steak Burrito$17.95
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Illegal Seasoned Chicken Burrito$16.50
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Super Beef Burrito$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

