Chicken sandwiches in Denton

More about Loophole - Denton, TX
Loophole - Denton, TX
119 West Hickory Street, Denton
|Chicken Pesto Press Sandwich
|$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Black Pepper Mayo on a Pressed Roll and with a side of Fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Beer Battered & Fried Chicken Breast, Tossed in Frank’s Red Hot, Jalapeno Ranch House Coleslaw, Bread N’ Butter Pickles, Sriracha Mayo, On Pretzel Bun
More about Oldwest Cafe of Denton
Oldwest Cafe of Denton
2420 South Interstate 35E, Denton
|Bonnie's Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, ranch drizzle, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of 1 lunch side