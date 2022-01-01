Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Denton

Denton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Loophole - Denton, TX

119 West Hickory Street, Denton

Chicken Pesto Press Sandwich$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Black Pepper Mayo on a Pressed Roll and with a side of Fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Beer Battered & Fried Chicken Breast, Tossed in Frank’s Red Hot, Jalapeno Ranch House Coleslaw, Bread N’ Butter Pickles, Sriracha Mayo, On Pretzel Bun
Oldwest Cafe of Denton

2420 South Interstate 35E, Denton

Bonnie's Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with hickory smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, ranch drizzle, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of 1 lunch side
