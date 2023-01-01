Gumbo in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve gumbo
More about Barbosa's Barbeque
Barbosa's Barbeque
4986 Morrison Rd., Denver
|Smoked Duck + Andouille Gumbo
|$24.00
~ 4 servings of pulled duck, cajun andouille swimming in a dark roux soup. Serve over our creole smashed potatoes or rice at home! Hearty and delicious soup made with love!
|Mama Boulet's Leftover Brisket Gumbo
|$24.00
dark roux / smoked USDA prime beef brisket / Cajun trinity / roasted garlic / dark beer. Serve over rice or over CREOLE SMASHED POTATOES!