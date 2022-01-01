Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pastries in
Des Moines
/
Des Moines
/
Pastries
Des Moines restaurants that serve pastries
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
No reviews yet
TOGO Dimensional Pastry Bois
$0.00
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Allora Cafe - 1459 Grand Ave.
1459 Grand Ave., des moines
No reviews yet
PASTRIES
$3.75
More about Allora Cafe - 1459 Grand Ave.
Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines
Taco Salad
Gnocchi
Crispy Chicken
Carrot Cake
Pad Woon Sen
Bisque
Pad See
Chef Salad
More near Des Moines to explore
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ames
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston