Philly cheesesteaks in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Tender Philly style beef with sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with pepper Jack cheese, Add Mushrooms, no charge
More about Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
shaved beef, American, Lua sauce, fried onion
TO-GO Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
shaved beef, American cheese, Lua sauce, fried onion
More about Lua Brewing
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread$13.00
Cheese sauce, shaved prime rib, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, and Anaheim peppers.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Thinly sliced steak sauteed with mushrooms, peppers and onions, provolone cheese on a South Union bun
More about Gateway Market

