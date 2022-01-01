Philly cheesesteaks in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
210 SW 11th St, Des Moines
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Tender Philly style beef with sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with pepper Jack cheese, Add Mushrooms, no charge
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
shaved beef, American, Lua sauce, fried onion
|TO-GO Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
shaved beef, American cheese, Lua sauce, fried onion
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread
|$13.00
Cheese sauce, shaved prime rib, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, and Anaheim peppers.