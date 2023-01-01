Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Devon
/
Devon
/
Short Ribs
Devon restaurants that serve short ribs
Amis at Devon yard
138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon
No reviews yet
Tomato Braised Short Rib
$30.00
mascarpone polenta, shaved brussels sprouts
More about Amis at Devon yard
Terrain Cafe
138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon
Avg 4.5
(459 reviews)
Short Rib & Eggs
$20.00
coffee-braised short ribs, poached egg, potato hash
More about Terrain Cafe
