Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Devon

Go
Devon restaurants
Toast

Devon restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Amis at Devon yard

138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Braised Short Rib$30.00
mascarpone polenta, shaved brussels sprouts
More about Amis at Devon yard
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon

Avg 4.5 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib & Eggs$20.00
coffee-braised short ribs, poached egg, potato hash
More about Terrain Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Devon

Salmon

Cake

Prosciutto

Tiramisu

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Devon to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (90 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston