Tiramisu in Devon

Devon restaurants
Devon restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Pizzeria Vetri

138 W Lancaster Ave, Devon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.00
mascarpone, espresso, ladyfingers, cocoa
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Amis at Devon Yard image

 

Amis at Devon Yard

138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
mascarpone, lady fingers, espresso
More about Amis at Devon Yard

