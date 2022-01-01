Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Devon
/
Devon
/
Tiramisu
Devon restaurants that serve tiramisu
Pizzeria Vetri
138 W Lancaster Ave, Devon
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$9.00
mascarpone, espresso, ladyfingers, cocoa
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Amis at Devon Yard
138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.00
mascarpone, lady fingers, espresso
More about Amis at Devon Yard
