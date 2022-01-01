Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dewitt restaurants you'll love

Dewitt restaurants
  • Dewitt

Must-try Dewitt restaurants

The Draft House image

GRILL

The Draft House

12449 US-27, Dewitt

Avg 4.3 (986 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OLIVE BURGER$11.55
Our famous recipe for 38+ years now.
QUESO DIP$8.50
homemade cheesiness with roasted onions, bell peppers and seasonings served with corn chips
HOUSE SALAD$4.50
Tomatoes, cheese, and croutons.
More about The Draft House
Bridge Street Social image

FRENCH FRIES

Bridge Street Social

107 S Bridge St, Dewitt

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butcher's Board - Regular (Feeds 2)$18.00
Charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, traditional accompaniments
Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
cilantro, tahini, pomegranate, pepitas
Salad of the Season$10.00
asparagus, cherry tomato, cucumber, kalamata, chickpea, crispy pita, yuzu vinaigrette
More about Bridge Street Social
Flap Jack image

 

Flap Jack

12800 Old U.S. 27, Dewitt

No reviews yet
More about Flap Jack

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dewitt

Quesadillas

More near Dewitt to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

