Dewitt restaurants you'll love
Must-try Dewitt restaurants
More about The Draft House
GRILL
The Draft House
12449 US-27, Dewitt
|Popular items
|OLIVE BURGER
|$11.55
Our famous recipe for 38+ years now.
|QUESO DIP
|$8.50
homemade cheesiness with roasted onions, bell peppers and seasonings served with corn chips
|HOUSE SALAD
|$4.50
Tomatoes, cheese, and croutons.
More about Bridge Street Social
FRENCH FRIES
Bridge Street Social
107 S Bridge St, Dewitt
|Popular items
|Butcher's Board - Regular (Feeds 2)
|$18.00
Charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, traditional accompaniments
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
cilantro, tahini, pomegranate, pepitas
|Salad of the Season
|$10.00
asparagus, cherry tomato, cucumber, kalamata, chickpea, crispy pita, yuzu vinaigrette
More about Flap Jack
Flap Jack
12800 Old U.S. 27, Dewitt