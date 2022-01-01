Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Dickinson

Dickinson restaurants
Dickinson restaurants that serve pretzels

King’s BierHaus - League City

828 West FM 646, Dickinson

TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Grilled Cheese$12.50
Melted Cheddar and American cheese sandwiched in a fresh baked pretzel with fresh basil and a side of our Tomato Basil Soup. This is a vegetarian item.
Pretzel Bites$8.25
12 baked, pretzel bites tossed in garlic butter and seasoned with our King’s seasoning and served with our King’s mustard.
Giant Beer Pretzel$8.25
Fresh made pretzel with no additives or preservatives. Brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with Himalayan crystal salts and toasted to perfection. Pairs great with cheddar bacon bier sauce.
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway

3535 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson

TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$9.95
Fresh, fluffy bite sized pretzels served with a housemade beer cheese dipping sauce
