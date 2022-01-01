Go
DonerG

Turkish Tradition, MADE IN CA

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL

4150 McGowen • $

Avg 4 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

Doner Kebab Salad Plate$14.00
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Doner Saltado$13.50
Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.
Istanbowl$13.00
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$15.50
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
DG Fries$4.75
Doner Kebab Rice Plate$14.00
Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Kids Plate$9.50
Our Kids Plate comes with your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Salad. Then you get 2 included Vegetable Toppings, Your choice of Doner Kebab Protein and Pita Bread.
Pita Sandwich$10.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
Turkish Street Fries$13.00
French Fries topped with Our DonerG House Sauce, Grilled Onions, Beef Doner Kebab, More House Sauce, Feta, then topped with Our Pickled Red Cabbage, Corn, Jalapenos and sprinkled with Tabouli.
Doner Pita Sandwich$10.75
Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4150 McGowen

Long Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
