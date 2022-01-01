Octopus in Downers Grove

Go
Downers Grove restaurants
Toast

Downers Grove restaurants that serve octopus

The Foxtail image

 

The Foxtail

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE

Avg 5 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED OCTOPUS$15.00
shishito peppers, potatoes, fresno aioli
More about The Foxtail
Cadence Kitchen & Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Cadence Kitchen & Co

5101 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove

Avg 4.9 (2353 reviews)
Takeout
Spanish Octopus$16.00
confit potato, pork belly, garlic-lemon aioli, red mojo
More about Cadence Kitchen & Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Tacos

Omelettes

French Toast

Pancakes

Map

More near Downers Grove to explore

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston