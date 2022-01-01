Octopus in
Downers Grove
/
Downers Grove
/
Octopus
Downers Grove restaurants that serve octopus
The Foxtail
5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE
Avg 5
(1508 reviews)
GRILLED OCTOPUS
$15.00
shishito peppers, potatoes, fresno aioli
More about The Foxtail
FRENCH FRIES
Cadence Kitchen & Co
5101 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove
Avg 4.9
(2353 reviews)
Spanish Octopus
$16.00
confit potato, pork belly, garlic-lemon aioli, red mojo
More about Cadence Kitchen & Co
Browse other tasty dishes in Downers Grove
Salmon
Pies
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Tacos
Omelettes
French Toast
Pancakes
More near Downers Grove to explore
Oak Brook
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Westmont
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lombard
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hinsdale
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Lisle
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Woodridge
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Willowbrook
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston