Chicken sandwiches in Durango

Steamworks Brewing Co.
801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli (spicy) on a montana wheat bun
El Moro Spirits & Tavern
945 main avenue, Durango
|Smoked Tomato Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
herb marinated chicken breast, smoked tomato aioli, bacon, swiss, arugula, house bun, hand cut fries or house salad
|Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
breaded and sauced chicken breast, braised greens, garlic-dijon aioli, house pickle, montana wheat potato bun
The Roost
128 E College Dr, Durango
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh sprinkled with cajun spice, topped with spicy coleslaw and pickles on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.
Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Cranberry pecan dill chicken salad, red onion, seasonal greens, garlic aioli, house focaccia