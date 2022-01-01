Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.00
topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli (spicy) on a montana wheat bun
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
El Moro Spirits & Tavern image

 

El Moro Spirits & Tavern

945 main avenue, Durango

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Tomato Chicken Sandwich$15.00
herb marinated chicken breast, smoked tomato aioli, bacon, swiss, arugula, house bun, hand cut fries or house salad
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
breaded and sauced chicken breast, braised greens, garlic-dijon aioli, house pickle, montana wheat potato bun
More about El Moro Spirits & Tavern
The Roost image

 

The Roost

128 E College Dr, Durango

Avg 4.3 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh sprinkled with cajun spice, topped with spicy coleslaw and pickles on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.
More about The Roost
Banner pic

 

Sage - Farm Fresh Eats

3101 Main Ave, #5, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Cranberry pecan dill chicken salad, red onion, seasonal greens, garlic aioli, house focaccia
More about Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
Juicy's Shanty image

 

Juicy's Shanty

1550 Main Avenue, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Smoked on Peach Wood and served with a side of Cole Slaw
More about Juicy's Shanty

