Fish and chips in Durango

Durango restaurants
Durango restaurants that serve fish and chips

Steamworks Brewing Co. image

SMOKED SALMON

Steamworks Brewing Co.

801 E 2nd Ave, DURANGO

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips$18.50
panko crusted protected waters cod, buttermilk tartar sauce, beer battered fries, spicy cajun coleslaw
More about Steamworks Brewing Co.
Chef Safari's African Fusion

999 E. College Drive, Durango

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AFRICAN FISH & CHIPS -$14.99
African spices elevate this favorite with bigger flavors! Simply amazing!
Two beautiful cod fillets, hand trimmed into strips, rolled in a falafel breading, and seasoned with dry-rub spices. Served with thick cut fries that are dusted with Chef’s own eastern Africa dry-rub spice mix! Served with coconut chutney for the cod and masala dipping sauce of garlic, curry, tomato, and chili flakes for the
fries, (but mix and match it is all amazing!)
More about Chef Safari's African Fusion

