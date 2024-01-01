Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Durango
/
Durango
/
Edamame
Durango restaurants that serve edamame
Rice Monkeys
1050 Main Avenue, Durango
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
More about Rice Monkeys
Akami Ramen and Poke - 309 W. College Dr
309 W. College Dr, Durango
No reviews yet
Edamame
$7.00
Steamed Edamame Tossed in Sea Salt or Spicy Garlic Ginger Sauce (+$1).
More about Akami Ramen and Poke - 309 W. College Dr
Browse other tasty dishes in Durango
Pizza Steak
Mushroom Burgers
Cookies
Steak Sandwiches
Miso Soup
Fish And Chips
Chicken Salad
Salad Bowl
More near Durango to explore
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
No reviews yet
Basalt
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Farmington
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Albuquerque
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(872 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(560 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1262 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston