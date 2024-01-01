Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Durango
/
Durango
/
Miso Soup
Durango restaurants that serve miso soup
Rice Monkeys
1050 Main Avenue, Durango
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$3.50
Enoki mushrooms, tofu, scallions & seaweed
More about Rice Monkeys
Akami Ramen and Poke - 309 W. College Dr
309 W. College Dr, Durango
No reviews yet
Large Miso Soup
$6.00
More about Akami Ramen and Poke - 309 W. College Dr
