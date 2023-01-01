Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nigiri in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Nigiri
Durham restaurants that serve nigiri
M Sushi + M Kokko
311 Holland Street, Durham
No reviews yet
SP - Nigiri
$26.00
6 pcs chefs’ choice sushi, real wasabi
More about M Sushi + M Kokko
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi - Durham
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
Avg 4
(1232 reviews)
Wasabi Roe Nigiri
$7.45
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri
$7.45
Tuna Nigiri
$7.45
More about Shiki Sushi - Durham
