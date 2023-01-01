Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve nigiri

M Sushi + M Kokko

311 Holland Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SP - Nigiri$26.00
6 pcs chefs’ choice sushi, real wasabi
More about M Sushi + M Kokko
Shiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Shiki Sushi - Durham

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wasabi Roe Nigiri$7.45
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri$7.45
Tuna Nigiri$7.45
More about Shiki Sushi - Durham

