Seaweed salad in Durham

Durham restaurants
Durham restaurants that serve seaweed salad

KoKyu

245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Salad$2.95
Typical Wakame Salad
More about KoKyu
SUSHI

Shiki Sushi

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham

Avg 4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$8.95
Marinated fresh seaweed served with cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet vinegar
More about Shiki Sushi

