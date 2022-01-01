Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Seaweed salad in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Seaweed Salad
Durham restaurants that serve seaweed salad
KoKyu
245 East NC-54 Ste 105, Durham
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$2.95
Typical Wakame Salad
More about KoKyu
SUSHI
Shiki Sushi
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham
Avg 4
(1232 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$8.95
Marinated fresh seaweed served with cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet vinegar
More about Shiki Sushi
