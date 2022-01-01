Enchiladas in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Blue Corn Cafe
Blue Corn Cafe
716 9th St, Durham
|Enchilada Lunch
|$10.95
Your choice of filling (chicken, ground beef,
shredded beef, grilled vegetables, cheese, or
spinach) in two corn tortilla enchiladas. Topped
with tomato salsa and cheese and served with
saffron rice and your choice of black or refried
beans.
More about Dos Perros
Dos Perros
200 N Mangum St Suite 101, Durham
|Enchiladas
Corn tortillas with your choice of filling, side of black beans and brown rice (gf)
Braised beef short rib w/chipolte cream sauce
Pulled chicken w/toasted pumpkin seed mole
|Enchiladas
|$40.00
Enough for four! Comes with lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, rice, and black beans.