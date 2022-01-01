Turkey clubs in Eagle
Eagle restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Rembrandts
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rembrandts
93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$13.00
Turkey breast on a toasted ciabatta roll, avocado, crispy bacon, herb aioli, lettuce, tomato
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.50
Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.
|Kid’s Turkey Sandwich
|$7.00
Swiss cheese, tomato, mayo on grilled sourdough.
|1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$7.50
Half of a slow-roasted turkey sandwich on grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.