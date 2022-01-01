Turkey clubs in Eagle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eagle restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Rembrandts image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rembrandts

93 S Eagle Rd, Eagle

Avg 5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Club$13.00
Turkey breast on a toasted ciabatta roll, avocado, crispy bacon, herb aioli, lettuce, tomato
More about Rembrandts
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

155 E Riverside Dr, Eagle

Avg 4.5 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.50
Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.
Kid’s Turkey Sandwich$7.00
Swiss cheese, tomato, mayo on grilled sourdough.
1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich$7.50
Half of a slow-roasted turkey sandwich on grilled sourdough with swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

