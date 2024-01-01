Eagle Mountain restaurants you'll love
Must-try Eagle Mountain restaurants
More about Bamo's Grill
Bamo's Grill
4128 E Clubhouse Lane, Eagle Mountain
|Popular items
|Kalua Pork
|$10.00
|Water
|$1.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.50
More about Taqueria 27 - Eagle Mountain
Taqueria 27 - Eagle Mountain
3578 E PONY EXPRESS PARKWAY, EAGLE MOUNTAIN
|Popular items
|Guacamole Of The Day
|$11.00
Changes daily. See our Instagram page or call stores for today's specials. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
|Roasted Guac
|$10.00
Guacamole with charred sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano and balsamic-agave syrup. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
|Queso Fundido
|$9.00
Blend of oaxaca, chihuahua and jack cheeses served fondue style with warm tortillas and fresh corn chips.
More about La Union Mexican Food - 2000 E. Red Oak Road
La Union Mexican Food - 2000 E. Red Oak Road
2000 E. Red Oak Road, Eagle Mountain