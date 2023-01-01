Pies in East Hanover
Capital Craft
138 Rt 10, East Hanover
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
|Grilled Veggie Pie
|$18.00
Choice of plum tomato sauce or ricotta
garlic butter; marinated zucchini,
squash, eggplant & roasted peppers
shredded mozzarella
|Perfect Pepperoni Pie
|$18.00
Hand sliced pepperoni, white onions, plum
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella,
roasted garlic, basil & shaved parm