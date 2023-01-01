Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in East Hanover

East Hanover restaurants
East Hanover restaurants that serve pies

Capital Craft image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Capital Craft

138 Rt 10, East Hanover

Avg 3.9 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Grilled Veggie Pie$18.00
Choice of plum tomato sauce or ricotta
garlic butter; marinated zucchini,
squash, eggplant & roasted peppers
shredded mozzarella
Perfect Pepperoni Pie$18.00
Hand sliced pepperoni, white onions, plum
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella,
roasted garlic, basil & shaved parm
More about Capital Craft
Consumer pic

 

Blu Blu Greek Kitchen - 110 NJ-10, East Hanover, NJ, 07936

110 NJ-10, East Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanakopita Pie Pastry$8.05
More about Blu Blu Greek Kitchen - 110 NJ-10, East Hanover, NJ, 07936

