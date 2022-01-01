Pies in Eastham
The Red Barn Pizza and More
4180 State Highway, Eastham
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Good Eats on 6
3620 STATE HWY, EASTHAM
|NY PIZZA. 18" Cheese Pie
|$18.00
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
|NY PIZZA 12" Cheese Pie
|$13.00
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
|NY GRANDMA Pie
|$18.50
*PLEASE NOTE requires a minimum of. 25 minutes from ordering to properly rise before topping and cooking. Pre-ordering is highly encouraged* The perfect "not-too-thick/not-too-thin" house made crust, hand stretched and set in an rectangular pan. Topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, light garlic and drizzled with olive oil. Cut into 8 square pieces.