Pies in Eastham

Eastham restaurants
Eastham restaurants that serve pies

Banner pic

 

The Red Barn Pizza and More

4180 State Highway, Eastham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$3.00
More about The Red Barn Pizza and More
Good Eats on 6 image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Good Eats on 6

3620 STATE HWY, EASTHAM

Avg 4.8 (203 reviews)
Takeout
NY PIZZA. 18" Cheese Pie$18.00
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
NY PIZZA 12" Cheese Pie$13.00
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
NY GRANDMA Pie$18.50
*PLEASE NOTE requires a minimum of. 25 minutes from ordering to properly rise before topping and cooking. Pre-ordering is highly encouraged* The perfect "not-too-thick/not-too-thin" house made crust, hand stretched and set in an rectangular pan. Topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, light garlic and drizzled with olive oil. Cut into 8 square pieces.
More about Good Eats on 6

