Enchiladas in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Fast Fuel Fresh Grill & Juice Lounge - 329 Water Street
Fast Fuel Fresh Grill & Juice Lounge - 329 Water Street
329 Water Street, Eau Claire
|August Feature "The Enchilada"
|$9.99
Our monthly feature is the whole enchilada. With its perfect level of flavor and spice it can easily be enjoyed as a Wrap/Salad/Or Bowl with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Black Beans, Shredded Queso Chihuahua Cheese, Traditional Pico, Fresh Spinach, Corn Tortilla Strips, and a Rich Enchilada Ranchero Sauce.
Next choose your protein!