Enchiladas in Eau Claire

Our monthly feature is the whole enchilada. With its perfect level of flavor and spice it can easily be enjoyed as a Wrap/Salad/Or Bowl with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Black Beans, Shredded Queso Chihuahua Cheese, Traditional Pico, Fresh Spinach, Corn Tortilla Strips, and a Rich Enchilada Ranchero Sauce.

Next choose your protein!

