Enchiladas in Eau Claire

Eau Claire restaurants that serve enchiladas

Fast Fuel Fresh Grill & Juice Lounge - 329 Water Street

329 Water Street, Eau Claire

August Feature "The Enchilada"$9.99
Our monthly feature is the whole enchilada. With its perfect level of flavor and spice it can easily be enjoyed as a Wrap/Salad/Or Bowl with Brown Rice, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Black Beans, Shredded Queso Chihuahua Cheese, Traditional Pico, Fresh Spinach, Corn Tortilla Strips, and a Rich Enchilada Ranchero Sauce.
Next choose your protein!
More about Fast Fuel Fresh Grill & Juice Lounge - 329 Water Street
Silly Serrano

2006 Cameron Street, Eau Claire

Shrimp Enchiladas$15.99
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
More about Silly Serrano

