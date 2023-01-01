Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Eau Claire

Go
Eau Claire restaurants
Toast

Eau Claire restaurants that serve chef salad

Consumer pic

 

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Eau Claire

2295 BRACKETT AVE, Eau Claire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$7.65
Romaine & Spring lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, onions,
green peppers, cucumber & cheddar cheese
More about Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Eau Claire
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Chef Salad$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

Browse other tasty dishes in Eau Claire

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Pretzels

Cookies

Cheesecake

Tacos

Chicken Nuggets

Quesadillas

Map

More near Eau Claire to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (219 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (594 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston