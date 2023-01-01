Chef salad in Eau Claire
Eau Claire restaurants that serve chef salad
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Eau Claire
2295 BRACKETT AVE, Eau Claire
|Chef Salad
|$7.65
Romaine & Spring lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, onions,
green peppers, cucumber & cheddar cheese
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire
|Crispy Chicken Chef Salad
|$13.49
Greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion,
sliced egg, cheddar cheese, diced ham
and topped with a sliced crispy chicken
fillet - with choice of dressing.