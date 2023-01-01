Mediterranean salad in Eau Claire

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Livery Restaurant and Saloon -

316 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire

Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, tomato, couscous, red onion, lemon-mint vinaigrette, feta.
More about The Livery Restaurant and Saloon -
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

3560 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (340 reviews)
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad$14.99
Fresh greens with diced cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Kalamata and green olives, creamy avocado, sliced red onions, feta cheese and topped with a protein-packed quinoa blend. Served with red wine vinaigrette and mini naan bread.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire

